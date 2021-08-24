Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Person wanted in California for murder shot, killed inside Chicago's Union station, officials said.

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49eRoA_0bcXLhKT00

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man wanted for murder in California was shot and killed inside Chicago's Union Station Tuesday afternoon, Amtrak and officials said.

Amtrak officials said California law enforcement alerted them that a person with multiple warrants, including a warrant for murder, was arriving on a train into Union Station Tuesday evening. The train originated from Emeryville, California, and the journey took multiple days.

WATCH: Amtrak officials give update on shooting inside Union Station

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1flSsZ_0bcXLhKT00

When Amtrak police met the man at the platform, officials said, he ran from uniformed officers. He injured an Amtrak employee and then opened fire at Amtrak police officers.

"They all ran up the stairs pushing each other, trying to get out of the way," said Gene Vock, a witness. "I just heard everybody yelling, 'Hey, there's a shooter! There's a shooter!' And that's when I left."

An officer returned fire, striking the suspect in the chest, Chicago police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he later died. No further information about the suspect has been released.

One of the victims was punched, a second was treated for anxiety and a third suffered a laceration during the incident, officials said, but police did not specify how the Amtrak employee was injured. Amtrak officials said the employee suffered minor injuries.

All train traffic in and out of the station was halted temporarily due to the police investigation. Service is now resuming, though riders should expect delays.

A full investigation will be conducted by Amtrak and Chicago police departments, with CPD leading the investigation. A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CNN

CNN

634K+
Followers
95K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Emeryville, CA
City
Union, IL
State
California State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Chicago Police#Union Station#Amtrak Alerts#Cpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Lucedale, MSPosted by
CNN

Two dead and 10 injured after Mississippi highway washed away by heavy rain

(CNN) — Two people were killed and 10 others injured after a highway was washed out Monday night near the town of Lucedale, Mississippi, officials said. The incident occurred on the two-lane Highway 26 in George County, Trooper Cal Robertson of the Highway Patrol told CNN Tuesday. Three of those injured were in critical condition, he said.
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Cougar that was kept as illegal pet removed from NYC home

An 80-pound cougar was removed from a New York City apartment where she was being kept illegally as a pet, animal welfare officials said Monday. The owner of the 11-month-old female cougar surrendered the animal on Thursday, Kelly Donithan, director of animal disaster response for the Humane Society of the United States, said in a news release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy