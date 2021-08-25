Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Nomis Solutions Introduces Margin Setter Dashboard, Adjusts Mortgage Rate Data Refresh Frequency in Latest Product Update

By National News Desk
floridanewswire.com
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug 25, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Nomis Solutions (Nomis), a global, industry-leading pricing and profitability management solutions provider, recently introduced several product enhancements to its mortgage technology solution, further enhancing the market intelligence and actionable pricing capabilities available to its mortgage lending clients. Updated data frequency and enhanced coverage further expand users’ view into the granular pricing intel needed to compete more effectively in local markets, and brand-new Margin Setter functionality enables users to better maintain a strategic and competitive market position, despite a constantly shifting landscape.

floridanewswire.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Frequency#Dashboard#Solution#Margin Setter#Ppe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
San Diego, CAfloridanewswire.com

Blockchain-based, AI-powered mortgage advisor Home Lending Pal raises $2.2M in pre-Series A round led by TMC Emerging Technology Fund LP

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Aug 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), the nation’s largest independent cooperative network serving the mortgage industry, announced today that the TMC Emerging Technology Fund LP (the “Fund”) recently led a pre-Series A investment round in Home Lending Pal, a technology-enabled marketplace that focuses on fair lending practices by using artificial intelligence and distributed ledger technology to turn a complex home research and origination process into an easy online shopping experience for both qualified and unqualified borrowers.
Businessfloridanewswire.com

Industry-Leading No-Code Platform Certa Signs Agreement with supplier.io to Provide Diversity Analytics to Clients

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Certa, the leading no-code platform for procurement, risk and compliance, and supplier.io, a pioneer in the field of supplier diversity solutions, announced a strategic partnership to bring Certa’s clients supplier.io’s best-in-class supplier diversity analytics. Supplier diversity programs benefit corporations and procurement...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Medical Audiological Devices Market Report Covering Dynamic Participants and Important Growth Figures, Players -Bernafon Sonova Holdings AG

The Medical Audiological Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. The study of Medical Audiological Devices Market business research report by Decisive Markets Insights is based on primary and secondary research, surveys with the information gathered from various business documents, journals, research papers, and many more. All the market-related data information is presented in an easy-to-understand way for the market participants in the industry. It's all put together by looking through industry documents, government websites, periodicals, press releases, corporate announcements, and publicly available firm information, among other sources. As a result of this study, the research report strives to provide users with verifiable and useful information with the least number margin for error.
TechnologyStamford Advocate

SJV Data Solutions Revolutionizes Value of National Criminal Databases in the Background Screening Process with New Product Launch

Scope, Comprehensiveness and Transparency become the standards by which CRAs judge data solutions. SJV Data Solutions, the largest independent wholesale data provider in the background screening industry today announced a revolutionary step forward in people-data information with its reimagined National Criminal Database solution. In a post-pandemic hiring environment, Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs) are squeezed between employers’ need to know everything they can about an individual and the imperative to process checks inexpensively and efficiently. Today the market demands a new approach to identifying and processing potential criminal records outside the jurisdictions where candidates have lived.
Softwaremartechseries.com

TransUnion Introduces TruAudience Marketing Solutions to Power Privacy-Centric Identity and Data Capabilities for Omnichannel Advertising

Solution suite is a culmination of TransUnion capabilities and roll-up of Tru Optik, Signal Digital and TruSignal Acquisitions. TransUnion unveiled the launch of its TruAudience® solutions to provide a foundation of trust on which businesses build future-proofed identity and data capabilities. With insight into 98% of U.S. adults and more...
Real Estatempamag.com

5-Star Mortgage Products

For lenders and brokers alike, there are few more critical aspects of the industry than the mortgage products themselves. They’re a defining factor in how mortgage professionals successfully present themselves to borrowers, and as mortgage seekers ponder their financing options, a range of considerations come into play, including quality of customer service, turn-around time and variety.
Technologymartechseries.com

Authenticom Launches ContactVia Helping Car Dealers Enhance Consumer Relationships Through Communication Channel Preference, Data Privacy Management

Software Solution is Integrated Directly into DealerVault, Authenticom’s Cloud-based Web Platform. Authenticom, Inc., the automotive retail industry’s leading data solutions provider, announced the launch of ContactVia, a software solution that allows automotive retailers to give their customers a choice in how they hear from the dealership. Marketing Technology News: NetDocuments...
Retailnationalmortgagenews.com

Mortgage rates stay in holding pattern, impacted by COVID, retail data

Mortgage rates moved little in the past week, as the U.S. economic recovery encountered summer turbulence, slowing down its white-hot momentum from the spring. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage nudged downward for the weekly period ending August 19, settling at 2.86%, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. A week earlier, the average came in at 2.87%, and one year ago, the 30-year fixed-rate stood at 2.99%.
Real Estatemortgageorb.com

SitusAMC Integrates Assimilate Solutions’ Residential Mortgage Solutions

SitusAMC Holdings Corp. has incorporated Assimilate Solutions’ mortgage and IT outsourcing services into its SitusAMC brand. Assimilate was acquired by SitusAMC in January of 2021. Founded in 2012, Assimilate has served the U.S. residential mortgage industry. The firm’s service offering includes knowledge process outsourcing supporting loan origination, closing and post-closing,...
Cell Phonesdallassun.com

Revuto Introduces Their Flagship Product - Revuto App, an Active Subscription Management Solution

ZAGREB, CROATIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / As subscriptions grow by 100% year on year, it is sure that subscriptions are here to stay and become an integral part of everyone's life. Over the past few years, the customer's preferences have changed. At Revuto they see their place in this growing economy to filter signals from noise with their Revuto app V2 that they will launch soon, and offer customers a clean and pleasant subscription management experience.
Real Estate101 WIXX

U.S. mortgage applications rise as mortgage rates edge down -MBA

(Reuters) – Mortgage applications increased last week, as purchasing applications posted their largest increase since early July while mortgage rates edged down. The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) said on Wednesday its average contract interest rate for traditional 30-year mortgages declined to 3.03% from 3.06% in the week ending Aug. 20. The seasonally adjusted market composite index tracking mortgage applications rose 1.6% from a week earlier, reflecting a 0.9% increase in applications to refinance existing loans.
Softwareaithority.com

Worthix Unveils Advanced, AI-Based Customer Insight Capabilities With Worthix 2.0 Platform™

By extracting deeper, more nuanced data, the Worthix 2.0 Platform and embedded Worthix Decision Lab™ enables companies to elevate their understanding of customer expectations, perceptions and purchasing decisions. Worthix, the first and only conversation-based AI technology tool for customer decision intelligence able to power one-on-one conversations with customers in any...
Businessfloridanewswire.com

Site Preparations, LLC Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Privately Held US Companies

GAP, Pa., Aug 25, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Site Preparations, LLC, a garage and shed foundation installation company headquartered in Gap, PA, has been named to Inc. Magazine’s 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately-owned companies in the United States. The company was ranked #3119 on the list with a three-year revenue growth rate of 121% for the period from 2017-2020. The company is listed on the Inc. 5000 list under its shortened brand name, Site Prep.
Economyfranchising.com

'Service Recovery' Critical to Keeping Customers

Every organization screws up regularly and probably every day. You have two choices. Focus on keeping the customer or let them defect. Frederick Reichheld at Harvard Business Review has research that shows if you can reduce your defection rate by half you can double the growth of your business. If you can reduce the defection rate by 5% you can have profit swings of 25-100%.
Real EstateHousing Wire

How to achieve touchless lending for the mortgage industry

Achieving touchless lending for mortgage is now more important than ever before. Home refinancings and purchases have experienced a significant uplift in activity, and mortgage providers are scrambling to keep up. This has resulted in numerous industry-wide challenges, most notably a shortage in availability of underwriter talent. Increasing the size...
Technologyfloridanewswire.com

Olea Kiosks, Inc. Delivers Height Adjustable Austin Kiosk for Healthcare

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug 24, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Olea Kiosks®, Inc., a visionary provider of innovative self-service kiosk solutions, today announced the addition of its height adjustable base for the Austin series kiosk. This new addition is available for ordering now. Aimed at healthcare, this unit delivers full ADA...
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

Introducing the True NFT Solution

In this article, we will analyze what True NFT is, how the technology was created, its architecture, main scenarios, talk about customization options, and answer the main question — what requirements a finished system must meet to be called True NFT. What is True NFT?. True NFT is a technology...
Cell Phonesthedallasnews.net

Master Your Rush POS (Formerly Koomi) and TD Merchant Solutions Now Provide an Integrated Payment-Processing Solution for Restaurants

Experiencing significant growth during the pandemic, Master Your Rush (MYR), together with TD Merchant Solutions, will support restaurants in streamlining operations and enhancing customer experience. Montreal, Canada - August 24th, 2021 Montreal-based MYR (formerly known as Koomi) has announced the integration of its point-of-sale (POS) technology with TD Merchant Solutions'...
SoftwareSFGate

Pulseway takes end-user IT support to the next-level with the launch of Client Portal, a smart self-service and self-remediation platform

DUBLIN (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. Pulseway, a leading provider of mobile-first, cloud-first remote monitoring and management (RMM) technology, today announced the launch of its innovative, next-generation end-user support platform, Pulseway Client Portal. Pulseway continues to prove its value to the industry as an innovative and disruptive RMM provider with a laser focus on efficiency and productivity of IT professionals by bringing a leading-edge support platform to empower end-users to immediately resolve their own IT issues without waiting for a technician to become free. This not only reduces pressure on support and IT teams, enabling them to focus on more crucial tasks and issues, it increases end user satisfaction.

Comments / 0

Community Policy