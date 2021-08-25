The price of light beats a new record while competition detects that several electric hidden price increases with the new schedules
The price of electricity will beat this Thursday a new historical maximum when standing at 122.76 euros per megawatt hour in the wholesale market and will continue to punish the pocket of millions of households hosted at the regulated rate. It is the sixth 'historical record' reached this August, overflowing the government and opening an increasing crack between PSOE and united we can on how to manage the electricity crisis.
