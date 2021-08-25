WATCH: Celtics legend Dave Cowens showing off his shooting touch at 67

Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports

It had been decades since Hall of Fame Boston Celtics big man and Florida State legend Dave Cowens picked up a basketball as a player, but the then-67-year-old Celtics icon put on a shooting clinic in 2016 at his alma mater in Tallahassee, Florida.

The two-time Boston champion sank shot after shot without breaking a sweat in this clip embedded below, only missing the first underhanded free throw he attempted, and making up for it with another made shot backward over his head. No word on whether the former NBA Most Valuable Player of 1973 is planning a comeback with that kind of shooting still at his fingertips, but it might be worth looking into.

We kid, but check out this clip of Cowens showing off his shooting prowess for yourself – it’s worth the watch.

