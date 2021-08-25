Houston Texans 53-Man Roster Prediction, Version 3.0
The Houston Texans trimmed their roster down to 80 players earlier this week, per league rules, and the continuing theme is that Nick Caserio is cleaning out all of the old, fairly useless furniture from the Bill O'Brien Era. The first round of cuts a week ago saw 2020 fifth round pick WR Isaiah Coulter sent packing, and on Monday, the Texans cut loose 2019 third rounder TE Kahale Warring, and on Tuesday traded 2020 fourth rounder CB John Reid to the Seahawks.www.houstonpress.com
