Houston Texans 53-Man Roster Prediction, Version 3.0

Chicago Bears trade rumors pick up as the NFL regular season gets closer and they include RB Tarik Cohen, Andy Dalton and Marcus Mariota. This Bears mailbag is brought to you by Magic Spoon! Magic Spoon cereal has 13 grams of protein & 0 grams of sugar! Get $5 off at https://magicspoon.thld.co/Bears Could the Bears sign Richard Sherman given their need at cornerback? Get the latest injury update on Teven Jenkins and when Harrison Graham believes he may return to the field. Will Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney form one of the best Bears WR duos in franchise history?