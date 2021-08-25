A Handful Of Democrats Help House Republicans Move Forward On Election Bill
After nearly six weeks of solidarity from most Texas House Democrats, who had determined to stay out of the Capitol to deny Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan the required 100 members needed for his chamber to function, enough Democrats have returned to Austin for Gov. Greg Abbott’s second straight special session that the House once again has a quorum and is back in the bill passing business.www.houstonpress.com
