From his generosity toward young hip-hop artists to his passionate performances, this rapper has proven that he deserves the title of hip-hop G.O.A.T. National Public Radio, or NPR, is known for its abundant range of radio shows and podcasts, but perhaps none more so than Tiny Desk Concerts. An iconic facet of YouTube as a musical platform, Tiny Desk Concerts is a video series that features live concerts performed at, as the name suggests, a desk — Bob Boilen’s desk, to be precise.