Ballad Health Concerned About Multi Inflamatory Syndrome In Pediatric Care
As pediatric cases continue to rise in the region. Ballad Health Officials are warning the current flu season and a multi inflamatory syndrome, along with the shear number of pediatric cases will more likely fill the health care providers beds to surge capacity. Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine, spoke to CNN about the COVID19 surge and said doctors are also concerned about pediatric patients who have been exposed to COVID and then develope a multi inflamatory syndrome requiring hospitalization in a system that is near its breaking point.www.supertalk929.com
