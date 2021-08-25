Agriculture And Farm Equipment or Machinery Market Thriving at a Tremendous Growth

According to the new market research report "3D Printing Filament Market by Type (Plastics, Metals, Ceramics), End-Use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Medical & Dental, Automotive, Electronics), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mea, South America), and region - Global Forecast to 2025″, The 3D printing filament market in 2020 is estimated at USD 739 million and is projected to reach USD 2,552 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 28.1% from 2020 to 2025. Rising demand for mass customization across the end-use industries has been the major driver for the growth of the 3D printing filament market in order to provide easy production of complex geometries. FDM/FFF technology is the widely adopted printing method along with low price of printers and materials in comparison to other methods. Furthermore, outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to fuel the consumption of 3D printed products from FDM process in medical applications.