James Bond thriller ‘No Time to Die’ confirmed to open Oct. 8

No Time to Die will be star Daniel Craig's last foray as James Bond, with fans of the James Bond franchise all speculating about who could be the next performer to take over the iconic role, but director Martin Campbell recently noted that a selection likely won't be happening anytime soon, knowing that the amount of time necessary to develop a new entry in the series is likely years away. Campbell's comments come on good authority, given that he directed Craig's first Bond film, Casino Royale, in addition to having helmed Pierce Brosnan's first Bond film, GoldenEye. Campbell's latest, The Protégé, hits theaters on August 20th.
Comments / 0