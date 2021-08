Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Our hair can act a bit like an angsty teenager at times. We tell it to do one thing and it does the complete opposite — and it honestly feels like it’s out of spite. We straighten it, it turns wavy. We wave or curl it, it turns straight. Even when we try to use reverse psychology on it, it seems to outsmart us — adding some frizz and oiliness in along the way!