This Organic September, making a planet-friendly swap to organic wine is easier than ever. Sustainable vino is produced using only certified organic grapes grown without chemical fertilisers and pesticides, making the wine better for the planet and you.Since 2012, regulations have meant the term “organic wine” can be used on a bottle if production meets strict requirements covering everything from land management to storage.Sales of organic wine have duly rocketed with growth almost double that of non-organic wine during 2020 according to the Soil Association. Fans even argue organic vino showcases the flavour of the grapes better than non-organic tipples.“While...