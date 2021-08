Washington based global hop supplier Yakima Chief Hops (YCH) is taking their Hop & Brew School virtual for the second year in a row. The craft beer community, including beer lovers, members of the media and brewers of all experience levels, to join their five-day event taking place from Aug. 30 through Sept. 3. Or if you are in Portland and want to do something less technical and more in person there is the Fresh Hop Seminar & Tasting this Saturday 8/28 at Zoiglhaus.