Pet of the Week: Emerald

By Ana Orsini
KDRV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmerald is a pointer/pitbull mix who is a sweetheart of a girl. She is estimated to be about 2 years old and weighs about 50 pounds. Because her gentle, kind demeanor was being very stressed from all the intense energies and sounds at the shelter, she was transferred to a foster home.

