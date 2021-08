Slight spoilers are ahead. If you thought the celebrity host lineup for Bachelor in Paradise was random (Lil Jon? David Spade?) just wait until you see the pairings that this season leads to. The new promo for Paradise season seven dropped at the end of Katie Thurston's Bachelorette finale and I have some questions. Mainly, how? And why? The promo included glimpses at several of the Bachelor in Paradise couples we can expect to see, and most of them are absolutely confounding.