If you've been following Jonah Hill on Instagram as of late, he looks like he's, in a word, thriving. The 37-year-old two-time Oscar nominee's hair is noticeably blond, he's taken up surfing and he's become one of the internet's go-to body-positivity champions. As he proclaimed to Adam McKay—the director of Hill's upcoming Don't Look Up—for a GQ Style interview, "What is great without chasing being young and on trend? That's my energy. I'm 37. Not that I'm old, but I'm not young. I'm not 25. And I don't chase youth, and I don't chase trends."