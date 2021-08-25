Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

The US Open will offer mental health services to athletes this year

955glo.com
 5 days ago

The US Open will offer athletes mental health support during this year’s tournament, in addition to typical health services, US Open officials said in a statement Tuesday. Mental health care providers will join sports medicine experts from the Mount Sinai Health System at this year’s US Open in New York, scheduled to begin next week. Players will have access to counseling and “quiet rooms” throughout the tournament, US Open officials said.

www.955glo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Stacey Allaster
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Services#2020 Us Open#Us Open#The Us Tennis Association#French#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Morgan Hill, CAMorgan Hill Times

MH student aims to improve mental health services for people of color

Morgan Hill native Harleen Judge has been spending her summer researching and practicing trauma-informed mental health care at the California University of Science and Medicine. Judge, a 19-year-old third-year student at UC Riverside, hopes the internship will not just help her land a job in the mental health field. She...
Angola, INEvening Star

Summer Olympians reinforce importance of athletes' mental health

ANGOLA – The mental aspect of athletics is extremely important, and can make magic happen even if you and your team might not be the most physically gifted. As the old saying goes, “If you believe it, you can achieve it.” Your mind helps you understand dozens of plays or more, and the adjustments you need to make based on how the opposition goes against you. Your mind is important in taking on a key situation or when things are going against you. Body language is a window into how an athlete is feeling or handling a situation.
GymnasticsPosted by
FanSided

Controlling the controllable: Shannon Miller on mental, physical health for female athletes

Former Olympic gymnast Shannon Miller is an advocate for prioritizing the controllable and that includes physical and mental health. She spoke with FanSided about her work. In basketball, you can’t control whether the ball goes in. You can only control your effort, form and decision-making. In golf, you can’t control the wind, but you can control your swing. Even in the sport of gymnastics, athletes find themselves completely out of control sometimes.
Mental Healthhenryford.com

Athletes' Mental Health: How To Overcome The Pressure Of Competition

It takes a lot more than just raw talent to be an athlete. Whether you are just starting off or are going pro, managing the pressure of competing is something all athletes in all sports face. But more often than not, the outcome of the competition, whether you win or lose, is highlighted more than the mental clarity necessary to perform at your best.
Posted by
360 Magazine

Athletes For Care Supports Mental Health In Professional Sport

Olympians and Professional Athletes are setting new standards for personal care and well-being to protect their mental health, disrupting intense pressure and expectation. Athletes for CARE (“A4C” or the “Organization”) is a nonprofit organization working since 2017 with current and former athletes to address the long term impact of the mental and physical toll a career in sport takes on athletes. A4C advocates for the removal of stigmas surrounding mental health and personal well-being in sport, as well as for treatment options. A4C applauds and supports the challenging decisions made by Olympic athletes like Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka in the past weeks to protect their mental health and well-being. Their outspoken bravery sets a precedent encouraging others to reinforce that no athlete must suffer alone in silence on, or after leaving, the world stage.
Mental HealthESPN

USTA launches new mental health initiative ahead of US Open

The United States Tennis Association announced the launch of a new mental health initiative on Tuesday, ahead of the US Open later this month. Mental health has been the subject of a prevalent and ongoing conversation in professional tennis throughout the summer after world No. 3 and four-time major champion Naomi Osaka shared she had experienced bouts of depression since her 2018 victory at the US Open. She withdrew from the French Open in June ahead of her second-round match and opted to skip Wimbledon.
Newark, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Van offers addiction, mental health information in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD TWP. - Newark-based Integrity House will set up its mobile Reach for Recovery unit outside the Target store on Route 46 East twice a month to distribute information about mental health and addiction and connect visitors to resources. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the second and fourth...
AdvocacyTravel Weekly

Charity offers pilots pandemic mental health support

A text-based crisis service has been launched for pilots struggling to cope with mental health pressures due to airline industry disruption caused by Covid-19. The initiative has been introduced by UK charity PilotsTogether. Pilots, regardless of employment status, can text #WePilots to 85258 and they will be put in touch...
Healththenorthwindonline.com

Editorial—Athletes and mental health: even our heroes are human

This year’s Olympics has brought attention to the crushing expectations placed on athletes; when Simone Biles walked away from the competition due to her mental state, she joined other athletes who have been increasingly open about the struggles which affect their performance. Biles, regarded by most as the greatest gymnast...
Mental HealthEcho Press

Minnewaska Area Schools creates new mental health services coordinator

Minnewaska Area Schools recently hired Amanda Ogdahl, MS, LPCC as a mental health coordinator. A 1999 graduate of Minnewaska Area High School, Ogdahl has been involved in the MAS district and community for many years. In addition to being an alumna and parent, Ogdahl was previously a MAS staff member as a Mental Health Professional until her departure in August 2019.
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

US Open to offer players access to mental health professionals and 'quiet rooms' during tournament after Naomi Osaka's decision to skip the French Open and Wimbledon

Following Naomi Osaka's decision to skip the French Open and Wimbledon over mental health concerns, the US Open has announced that players will have access to licensed mental healthcare providers and 'quiet rooms' at the upcoming tournament. As part of its new initiative, the USTA said it seeks to 'ensure...
Mental HealthPosted by
UPI News

School mental health services face workforce shortages, spike in student needs

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Even before COVID-19, as many as 1 in 6 young children had a diagnosed mental, behavioral or developmental disorder. New findings suggest a doubling of rates of disorders such as anxiety and depression among children and adolescents during the pandemic. One reason is that children's well-being is tightly connected to family and community conditions such as stress and financial worries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy