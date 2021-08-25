The US Open will offer mental health services to athletes this year

ANGOLA – The mental aspect of athletics is extremely important, and can make magic happen even if you and your team might not be the most physically gifted. As the old saying goes, “If you believe it, you can achieve it.” Your mind helps you understand dozens of plays or more, and the adjustments you need to make based on how the opposition goes against you. Your mind is important in taking on a key situation or when things are going against you. Body language is a window into how an athlete is feeling or handling a situation.