The US Open will offer mental health services to athletes this year
The US Open will offer athletes mental health support during this year’s tournament, in addition to typical health services, US Open officials said in a statement Tuesday. Mental health care providers will join sports medicine experts from the Mount Sinai Health System at this year’s US Open in New York, scheduled to begin next week. Players will have access to counseling and “quiet rooms” throughout the tournament, US Open officials said.www.955glo.com
Comments / 0