Keeler: Vic Fangio wasn’t joshing — the Broncos have two perfectly capable/competent/functional NFL quarterbacks on hand in Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock. And those two QBs, in both good and bad ways, didn’t do much in August to separate themselves from the other guy. For the sake of argument — and for the sake of Lock fans who feel so badly scorned — what if the Bridgewater from those first two Broncos offensive drives Saturday night comes back? Or worse, what if he stays? How much patience would you have with Steady Teddy before you take the safety off and stick Dauntless Drew back in?