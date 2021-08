Chick-fil-A is known for its tasty grilled chicken sandwich and for their superior customer service, which is reflected both in its higher sales per unit compared to competitors (via Business Insider) and in its seven straight customer satisfaction award wins (via American Customer Satisfaction Index). Much of that stems from employees who really enjoy their job (via Foodable). However, that doesn't mean that employees are happy with everything at the chain, particularly when they change up something that perhaps didn't need to change.