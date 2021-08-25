Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prior Lake, MN

Mystic Lake Casino officials say Jonas Brothers policy violates their protocols

By Learfield Wire Service
willmarradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Prior Lake, MN) -- The future of the Jonas Brothers' upcoming concert at Mystic Lake Casino Amphitheater in Prior Lake is up in the air. The Jonas Brothers recently announced that everyone will have to show proof of coronavirus vaccination to attend any of their upcoming shows. On Tuesday Mystic Lake Casino said on Twitter the vaccine requirement goes against its current protocols. The casino says it will post updates on the concert on social media and its website.

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prior Lake, MN
Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
City
Prior Lake, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mystic Lake Casino#The Jonas Brothers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...

Comments / 1

Community Policy