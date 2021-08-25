Mystic Lake Casino officials say Jonas Brothers policy violates their protocols
(Prior Lake, MN) -- The future of the Jonas Brothers' upcoming concert at Mystic Lake Casino Amphitheater in Prior Lake is up in the air. The Jonas Brothers recently announced that everyone will have to show proof of coronavirus vaccination to attend any of their upcoming shows. On Tuesday Mystic Lake Casino said on Twitter the vaccine requirement goes against its current protocols. The casino says it will post updates on the concert on social media and its website.www.willmarradio.com
