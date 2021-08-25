Cancel
Public Safety

FTC proposes $5M fine for 1,100+ robocalls to cellphones

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday proposed a $5,134,500 fine against John M. Burkman, Jacob Alexander Wohl, and J.M. Burkman & Associates LLC for apparently making 1,141 unlawful robocalls to wireless phones without prior express consent in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. This is the largest TCPA robocall fine ever proposed by the Commission. It is also the first action where the FCC was not required to warn robocallers before robocall violations could be counted toward a proposed fine, per Congress’s recent amendment of the TCPA.

