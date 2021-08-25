Cancel
Public Health

Goldman requires vaccines and masks at work

By Bloomberg News
InvestmentNews
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe firm that led Wall Street's return to the office responds to the spread of the highly contagious delta variant with more stringent safety measures. Two months after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. led Wall Street’s return to the office, it’s taking pages from the pandemic playbooks of its more cautious rivals, requiring employees to don masks and prove they’ve been vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter the firm’s U.S. workplaces.

