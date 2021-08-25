Goldman requires vaccines and masks at work

We all work in or around the financial advice business, which is supposed to be home to some of the freest of the free-wheeling capitalists left in our country. Pulling themselves up by their own bootstraps, or perhaps slipping into a pair of Manolo Blahniks, financial advisers and their employees are frequently told, and primarily believe, that their hard work, intelligence and determination will lead to success; financial advisers and the people they work with are free to strike out on their own or seek employment at a competitor, gaining better pay and overall compensation in the process.