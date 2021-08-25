S&P 500 and Nasdaq renewed all-time highs again

EUR USD -0.11%. On Tuesday, the US dollar index dropped for the third day in a row. This was mainly due to increased economic risks due to the increase in the number of new cases of coronavirus infection in the United States. On Friday, 93.7 thousand people fell ill, which was the maximum in 9 and a half months. This slightly reduced the likelihood of Fed tightening at the Jackson Hole symposium on August 27-28. Note that the rate increase (0.25%) is not expected. However, investors do not exclude a reduction in the volume of the current program of quantitative easing - the redemption of US government and mortgage bonds. Recall that since June 2020, the Fed has been buying these securities in the amount of $ 120 billion a month, mainly due to its money issue. The US dollar strengthened slightly this morning thanks to yesterday's positive New Home Sales data in July. Another good factor was the approval of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of a new coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. The Norwegian krone strengthened 1% against the euro yesterday, thanks to a statement from a Norges Bank spokesman about a possible rate hike (0%) at its next meeting on 23 September.