S&P 500 and Nasdaq renewed all-time highs again

Cover picture for the articleEUR USD -0.11%. On Tuesday, the US dollar index dropped for the third day in a row. This was mainly due to increased economic risks due to the increase in the number of new cases of coronavirus infection in the United States. On Friday, 93.7 thousand people fell ill, which was the maximum in 9 and a half months. This slightly reduced the likelihood of Fed tightening at the Jackson Hole symposium on August 27-28. Note that the rate increase (0.25%) is not expected. However, investors do not exclude a reduction in the volume of the current program of quantitative easing - the redemption of US government and mortgage bonds. Recall that since June 2020, the Fed has been buying these securities in the amount of $ 120 billion a month, mainly due to its money issue. The US dollar strengthened slightly this morning thanks to yesterday's positive New Home Sales data in July. Another good factor was the approval of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of a new coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. The Norwegian krone strengthened 1% against the euro yesterday, thanks to a statement from a Norges Bank spokesman about a possible rate hike (0%) at its next meeting on 23 September.

StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, NFPs

Bulls were in the front seat for financial markets this past week, with stock markets across the world rising. On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500 and Dow Jones gained about 2.8%, 1.5% and 0.9% respectively. In Europe, the FTSE 100 and Euro Stoxx 50 climbed 0.85% and 1.05% respectively. In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.32% to end the week.
Stocksinvezz.com

Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq continue to trade in a bull market ahead of the Nonfarm Payrolls report

For the week, the Dow Jones advanced 0.96%, the S&P 500 1.52%, and the Nasdaq 2.82%. The U.S. central bank would continue to keep its ultra-loose monetary policy for now. Wall Street’s three main indexes ended sharply higher on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled the U.S. central bank would continue to keep its ultra-loose monetary policy for now. Before this, investors were nervous because several Fed officials warned it is nearly time for the central bank to begin pulling back on its monetary support, but Jerome Powell’s speech calmed fears over the tapering timetable and sent investors into the weekend in a buying mood.
StocksFortune

Investors are borrowing less to buy stocks—and that could be a bad sign

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The S&P 500 has continued its upward climb in recent months, despite rising fears about the Delta variant and tapering. But one indicator may be warning of a weaker—or even bearish—period ahead for stocks. Margin...
StocksSpringfield News Sun

Stocks edge higher on Wall Street; S&P 500 still near record

Stocks were moving higher Wednesday, keeping the market near record levels as earnings season winds down and investors wait to hear from the Federal Reserve. Stocks were moving higher Wednesday, keeping the market near record levels as earnings season winds down and investors wait to hear from the Federal Reserve.
StocksCNN

Nasdaq hits 15,000 for first time ever. Is Dow 36,000 next?

New York (CNN Business) — It seems that nothing can stop the stock market. The bulls have assumed control. The Nasdaq surpassed the 15,000 level for the first time ever Tuesday, rising 0.5% thanks to continued strength in tech stocks like Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA) and Google owner Alphabet (GOOGL).
BusinessDailyFx

S&P, Nasdaq Fresh Highs as USD Drops on Powell's Jackson Hole Speech

The US Dollar is a focal point for Friday morning with the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium taking place. While FOMC comments have been tilting more hawkish of late, Jerome Powell sounded very dovish this morning, helping to drive strength into US stocks and weakness into the US Dollar. The analysis...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record closing highs as Powell calms taper fears

NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street rallied on Friday, with the S&P and the Nasdaq notching record closing highs for the fourth time this week as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium calmed fears over the tapering timetable and sent investors into the weekend in a buying mood.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

S&P 500 and Nasdaq end lower for first time in 6 sessions ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole speech

U.S. stocks halted a streak of wins for the three main benchmarks on Thursday as investors focused on comments expected from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday that could deliver the clearest guideposts for the central bank's plans for tapering stimulus measures. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.5% lower at 35,213, finishing lower for the first time in five sessions. The S&P 500 index closed down 0.6% at 4,470, while the Nasdaq Composite Index finished 0.6% lower at 14,946, on a preliminary basis. That marked the first lower close for the S&P 500 and the...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

The S&P 500 nabs another all-time closing high ahead of Jackson Hole

NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street gained ground on Wednesday, with chipmakers and financials helping to push the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to record closing highs as investors look to the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium for assurances that Federal Reserve's timeline for policy tightening remains intact. With...
StocksHerald & Review

Modest gains produce more record highs for S&P 500, Nasdaq

Stocks pushed higher again on Wall Street Wednesday, marking more milestones for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 added another 0.2%, its fifth gain in a row. Banks and energy companies led the way higher. Banks benefited from an increase in bond yields, which allow them to charge higher interest rates on loans. JPMorgan Chase climbed 2.1%. Trading has been subdued this week as company earnings reports wind down and traders wait to see if any news emerges from a Federal Reserve conference later this week. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.34%.
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Financials Lead as S&P 500, Nasdaq Set Fresh Highs

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite continued to push even further into record territory Wednesday amid a fairly quiet day for the broader markets. July's durable-goods reading helped provide some positivity; while headline orders declined 0.1% month-over-month, new orders (backing out the volatile transportation category) were up 0.7% MoM. Treasury...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Financials, chipmakers push S&P 500, Nasdaq to new peaks

Aug 25 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes scaled record highs on Wednesday on gains in chipmakers and financials, ahead of the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated annual symposium. Financials (.SPSY) rose 1.7% and were the top gaining S&P sector, followed by energy (.SPNY), industrials (.SPLRCI) and materials...
Marketsfxempire.com

Gold Gives Up Recent Gains as the Nasdaq and S&P 500 Trade to New Record Highs

This might have prompted short-term traders to pull profits after Monday’s price surge, which took gold prices back above $1800 per ounce. On Monday, gold opened just above $1780 and closed at $1806 in brisk trading. This was followed by Tuesday’s price action, which included a higher high and a higher low than Monday. However, on Tuesday, gold futures were unable to close above the 100-day moving average (currently fixed at $1809.50) which on a technical basis has served as the first level of resistance, followed by major resistance, which occurs at the 200-day moving average, which is currently fixed at $1812.50.
StocksZacks.com

Nasdaq Tops 15K for First Time: 5 Best Stocks in the ETF

MSFT - Free Report) , Nvidia (. In particular, renewed optimism over the global economic recovery after the first full U.S. approval of a COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer (. PFE - Free Report) and BioNTech bolstered risk-on trade. This is because the full approval will help squash the ongoing surge in the COVID-19 Delta variant and lead to a continued reopening of the economy. Additionally, strong corporate profit growth and ultra-easy monetary policies remain the major catalysts.
StocksNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Asia-Pacific Markets Set for Mixed Open as S&P 500, Nasdaq Jump to Record Highs

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific stocks looked set for a mixed start Wednesday, as optimism continued to drive U.S. stocks, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reaching record highs. The Nikkei 225 in Japan looked to open higher than its previous close of 27,732.10. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,775 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,770.

