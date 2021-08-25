Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Elon Musk tweets 100,000 Starlink internet terminals shipped globally as Malaysia awaits 2022 targeted coverage

By Ahmad Naqib Idris
theedgemarkets.com
 5 days ago

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 25): Billionaire businessman Elon Musk said Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SpaceX), which he founded, has shipped 100,000 Starlink internet terminals to global buyers ahead of Starlink's Malaysia 2022 targeted coverage by the US-based internet service provider which is now serving 14 countries. "Our licence applications are pending...

Elon Musk
#Internet Speed#Networking Software#Theedgemakets Com#Mcmc#Malaysian#Tesla Inc#The Boring Company
SpaceX
Economy
Malaysia
Twitter
Aerospace & Defense
Germany
Tesla
Aerospace & Defense
ksl.com

SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station

This long exposure photo shows the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on a resupply mission for NASA to the International Space Station from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center, seen from Merritt Island, Fla., Sunday. (Malcolm Denemark, Florida Today via AP) — CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A SpaceX shipment of ants, avocados and a human-sized robotic arm rocketed toward the International Space Station on Sunday.
Business
teslarati.com

Tesla Effect: Japan's AC giant innovates to prepare for Elon Musk's HVAC project

There’s something remarkable about the “Tesla Effect” in the way that it fosters innovation not only on segments that the company is already competing in but in markets that the electric car and energy company is still yet to enter. This seems to be the case in the home HVAC segment, with a recent report from Japan stating that air conditioner maker Daikin is now innovating its business model to prepare for the likely entrance of Tesla into the home HVAC space.
Economy
HackRead

Why torrenting on Elon Musk's Starlink is not a good idea?

Starlink sends piracy warnings to users urging them to avoid downloading any illegal content by using their service. If you are one of those people who keenly rely on torrenting pirated movies, software, and other content from the dark depths of the web to enjoy, then Starlink is not for you. This broadband is stern about its policies, especially when it comes to the trend of downloading movies and shows from any third-party app.
Business
cryptopolitan.com

Elon Musk supports latest Dogecoin update for reduced fee

Elon Musk says the newest Dogecoin update is “important.”. The Dogecoin Core 1.14.4 includes bug fixes and performance improvements for the network. The billionaire Dogecoin (DOGE) supporter, Elon Musk, has shown his support for a new update to the Dogecoin network aimed at improving securing and reducing transaction fees. As more nodes upgrade to new releases, Dogecoin will be circulated at a fraction of the current network fee, which probably lowers the barrier for more adoption.
Aerospace & Defense
Posted by
LiveScience

SpaceX Starship: Key milestones for the world's most powerful rocket

SpaceX's Starship program, which boasts the world's tallest and most powerful rocket, will eventually put people and cargo on Mars. The latest prototype, SN20, is waiting for the chance to go into orbit. Several other prototypes have made flights, ground tests and sometimes even testing mistakes in the effort to improve future flights. Here's an overview of key milestones on Starship's road to the Red Planet.
Aerospace & Defense
Posted by
Daily Mail

Elon Musk blasts Jeff Bezos and says he 'retired in order to pursue full-time job filing lawsuits against SpaceX' as Amazon files protest against another launch of Starlink satellites

Elon Musk is taking Amazon's recent protest with Federal Communications Commission against SpaceX personal, blasting Jeff Bezos, his space rival, on social media. The SpaceX CEO criticized Bezos in a tweet on Friday, saying it 'turns out Besos [sic] retired in order to purse a full-time job filing lawsuits against SpaceX.'
Energy Industry
washingtonnewsday.com

Elon Musk's Tesla Power Company aims to provide electricity.

Elon Musk’s Tesla Power Company aims to provide electricity. According to a Thursday report, Tesla registered to enter Texas’ deregulated energy market in mid-August, with the goal of becoming an official electricity supplier. Tesla’s application to the state’s Public Utility Commission for a new company, Tesla Energy Ventures, was first...

