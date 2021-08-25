Elon Musk tweets 100,000 Starlink internet terminals shipped globally as Malaysia awaits 2022 targeted coverage
KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 25): Billionaire businessman Elon Musk said Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SpaceX), which he founded, has shipped 100,000 Starlink internet terminals to global buyers ahead of Starlink's Malaysia 2022 targeted coverage by the US-based internet service provider which is now serving 14 countries. "Our licence applications are pending...www.theedgemarkets.com
