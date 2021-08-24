Clearfield girls tennis returns small, but solid core
HYDE — The Clearfield girls tennis team has nine players on its roster, including four letterwinners who saw plenty of action last year. One of those, junior Lindsey Kerlin, will be the team’s No. 1 singles player. Fellow junior Peyton Reed, who saw lots of playtime on the doubles side last year, will be the No. 2. Senior Lauryn Kitchen will go as the team’s No. 3. Sophomore Katelyn Olson rounds out the letterwinners.www.theprogressnews.com
