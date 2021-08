Like many of us out there just trying to get by, Kitner doesn’t want to wait for our lives to be over, and want to know right now what will it be. And this week, what it be is in fact the Boston emo band’s awesome new video for “Junebug,” which acts out the Dawson’s Creek fantasy we’ve all been aching for ever since Paula Cole whispered sweet opening-credit nothings into our ears so many years ago.