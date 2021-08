Lyon College President Joseph King was not misquoted in a Chronicle of Higher Education article that has touched off a furor in Batesville, the publication says. The Chronicle said King twice fact-checked the article before publication. After it was published, and after controversy arose over his references to white supremacists in the area and a Trump rally in Batesville, King asked for a correction. The publication did amend the article to reflect his contention that his reference to a lockdown for the students remaining on campus in 2020 because of a Trump rally was not about a Trump rally in Batesville (which didn’t occur) but to rallies elsewhere in Arkansas.