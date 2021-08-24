Cancel
Q&A: Broadridge's Mike Alexander On TikTok And Values-Based Matchmaking

By Samuel Steinberger
wealthmanagement.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn January 2020, Broadridge embarked on a strategy to bring its wealth management and wealth “solutions” businesses closer together. Tom Carey, president of global technology and operations at the firm, named industry veteran Mike Alexander president of the newly unified wealth business. This proved a timely transition, as within just a few months the coronavirus pandemic had upended the global economy and transformed the way advisors worked. Since his appointment less than two years ago, Alexander has guided the wealth business through acquisitions and investments. WealthManagement.com interviewed Alexander to get his perspective on the direction of Broadridge and how technology is transforming the wealth management industry.

