Comal County Jail riot quickly stopped by staff

COMAL COUNTY, TEXAS — It’s nothing that ever is heard of at the Comal County Jail, but quick swift actions taken by jail staff stopped a jail riot. While conducting routine jail inspections on Monday, May 24, 2021, Comal County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Officers discovered several inmates who were in the process of making homemade alcoholic beverages. After the discovery, corrections staff immediately removed the contraband from the area, and as a disciplinary measure the television located inside the housing area was turned off.