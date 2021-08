Guilty Gear Strive has revealed the second character coming to the game as DLC, with the newest member of the roster being Jack-O’. Full name Jack-O’ Valentine, she’s a former servant of That Man. She first became a playable character in the series in 2015’s Guilty Gear Xrd: Revelator. She heads into the fight with a whole host of jack-o-lantern themed accoutrement. These include bombs, her mask and more. This time she’s also got the use of three robotic drones she’ll be able to call upon in battle.