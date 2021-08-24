This Small MT Town Has An Incredible Steakhouse You Should Visit

If you're like me, the end of the fair officially makes me think of what sort of outdoor activities that I want to do before the snow flies. For starters, I'll hit Alive After 5 at Tiny's this Thursday. This is a series of events that I really enjoy. You get to see a lot of folks that you know and it's over early. Perfect for me. After having all of these canceled last year, I hear from a lot of folks who missed the opportunity to get together.