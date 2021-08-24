Cancel
Montana State

This Small MT Town Has An Incredible Steakhouse You Should Visit

By Will Gordon
I will travel any distance for a great meal and this place will make you want to make a weekend vacation out of it. This past weekend I was in the very small town of Lincoln, Montana for a softball tournament and this town is very interesting to think about. It's directly in the middle of Helena, Missoula, and Great Falls and is in the middle of the wilderness. Lincoln has an incredible park called Blackfoot Pathways: Sculpture in the Wild. Oh, and did we forget Lincoln is the place where the famous Unabomber was capture.

Posted by
Cat Country 102.9

Who Are The Joneses? Let’s Meet The Largest Donation Contributors!

Monday morning was CRAZY for Montana State University! Not just for the college, but for five nursing programs throughout Montana. Bozeman, Missoula, Kalispell, Great Falls, and Billings will all gain from the largest donation in MSU history! $101 MILLION DOLLARS! YES, you read that correctly! It's a huge gift given by a couple who have ties to Montana but are not MSU Alumni, which is where a high number of donations come from. In fact, it is the LARGEST DONATION in U.S. history! So who is the couple behind this extraordinary gift?
Posted by
Cat Country 102.9

This Is How Many Wolves Can Be Harvested In Montana, 2021-2022

If the number of comments is any indication, this is and will continue to be a hot-button topic in the state of Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that they received over 26,000 comments during the Public Comment Period regarding updates to Montana's wolf hunting regulations. Based in part on that input, the Fish and Wildlife Commission adopted several changes to the 2021-2022 wolf hunting and trapping regulations at its recent meeting.
Posted by
Cat Country 102.9

Montana Bars Honor Fallen Warriors in Afghanistan

It's something you'd expect at a VFW or an American Legion. If you attend a banquet honoring veterans or the military, you're likely to see a table set aside in honor of those who couldn't be there: our fallen warriors. But this was something that was happening at restaurants and bars all across Montana over the weekend.
Posted by
Cat Country 102.9

Famed 131-Year-Old Montana Bar Rebuilding & Reopening

May was a rough month for Montanans. We lost our favorite piano gal, Piano Pat, of the Sip n' Dip tiki lounge in Great Falls, and then one of the most famous bars in the state, the M&M Bar and Cafe in Butte suffered a fire. According to locals in Butte, the roof was completely burned out, and the inside of the establishment totally gutted by the fire.
Posted by
Cat Country 102.9

Live in the Vineyard Goes Country 2021

Just imagine—your favorite Country stars, a nice glass of wine and YOU in Napa Valley. It could happen. We want to send you to Live In The Vineyard Goes Country. We’ll fly you to California where you’ll see intimate and exclusive performances from Darius Rucker, Old Dominion, Zac Brown Band, Cole Swindell, Chris Janson and others in the most beautiful vineyards Napa Valley has to offer.
Posted by
Cat Country 102.9

Great Last Minute Summer Activities in Montana

If you're like me, the end of the fair officially makes me think of what sort of outdoor activities that I want to do before the snow flies. For starters, I'll hit Alive After 5 at Tiny's this Thursday. This is a series of events that I really enjoy. You get to see a lot of folks that you know and it's over early. Perfect for me. After having all of these canceled last year, I hear from a lot of folks who missed the opportunity to get together.
Posted by
Cat Country 102.9

A Montana Park Ranger You Have Got to See

When the park ranger asked the crowd gathered outside if they had ever visited the Little Bighorn Battlefield before, I think I was the only person that had been there. But I had never seen a presentation, shall we say, performance, like this. I had a couple of friends from...

