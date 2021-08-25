Cancel
Supreme Court orders ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy reinstated

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court ruled that the Biden administration likely violated federal laws in its efforts to repeal a Trump-era program which forced people to wait in Mexico and seek asylum in the U.S. The high court refused Tuesday to block a lower court’s ruling that ordered the administration to reinstate...

