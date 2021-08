("Frasers Group" or the "Group") Frasers Group plc expects later this week to publish its Notice of AGM in relation to the Group's AGM to be held on 29 September 2021. Within the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM, the Board is recommending a new Executive Share Scheme which includes a share option scheme for Michael Murray, should he assume the role of CEO in May 2022 as per the RNS on 5 August 2021. The Group would like to give further context of this scheme for Mr. Murray, and his proposed remuneration package generally, in advance of the AGM.