Endeavor Group Holdings, which is navigating the return of production and live events after the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic, reported mixed second-quarter results. The company said Monday that revenue in the period ending June 30 increased $650 million from the year-earlier quarter to $1.1 billion. That fell short of Wall Street analysts’ consensus forecast for $1.14 billion. Operating losses widened to $307.5 million from $251.9 million in the year-earlier period. Adjusted EBITDA — a metric favored by media companies given the frequent gyrations of the industry — more than tripled to $168 million, from $45.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Each of...