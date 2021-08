The $3.5 trillion budget plan working its way through Congress calls for record-breaking spending and tax increases. It offers trillion-dollar deficits for years to come. Incredibly, this plan would also double our national debt to the highest level in our nation's history, putting the United States at risk of a financial crisis. According to the Congressional Budget Office's 2021 Long-Term Budget Outlook report , the growing public debt could "increase the risk of a financial crisis and higher inflation" and poses "significant risks to the fiscal and economic outlook of the United States."