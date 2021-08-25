There's A Wealth Of Knowledge You Can Leverage To Plan For The Future

Brand: Comfort Care (1), Payroll Vault (1) Why did you choose to franchise with a service brand?. Initially, I didn’t look at it from a product or service point of view. The main reason is that I believe in value creation, in providing value. Whatever you are doing, if you can create some value, that makes sense to me. My whole focus was, How can I add some value to the local community? I saw a need initially when I was exposed to home care. I had a lab company where people could order online lab testing. That introduced me to the world of healthcare; my original background in the IT/telecom world exposed to that channel. The reason I moved into healthcare initially was that health is very, very important for all of us. When we are touched with something we just want immediate relief. That pushed me to the testing side.