Food & Drinks

Huddle House 4-Unit Deal Adds to Brand's Southern Growth

By Huddle House
franchising.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor multi-unit investors looking to enter the full-service sector, Huddle House unlocks access to the $285 billion breakfast food segment and a lucrative average unit volume of $1,108,307*. With these numbers in mind, the brand continues to attract high-caliber restaurant operators, most recently signing a 4-pack agreement, to expand the restaurant’s footprint in Tennessee and North Carolina. New franchisees Dr. Kyle and Sarah McKamey are excited to partner with Huddle House to establish a business that will be passed on to future generations.

