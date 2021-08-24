Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

The Regulation of Gambling in Latin America

By Sounds and Colours
soundsandcolours.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGambling is an activity that millions across the world take part in. It is so entertaining because of the one thing that is on the mind on every throw of the dice or draw of a card – there is a chance of winning big. No person can say they do not enjoy winning money (perhaps the less material of us could) as it offers most the chance to deviate from their life and buy things they could not normally afford. In some places, such as the UK, people can play freely. In regions such as the US though, there are several restrictions in place that stop people from being able to gamble. In some places like California though, changes are taking place, a clear example of changes can be found here. However, South America, in particular, is a unique case.

soundsandcolours.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Correa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brazilians#Most South Americans#Ecuadorians#Latin American#Inbox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Gambling
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
IBTimes

Colombia Announces Seizure Of 116 Tons Of Cocaine

Colombia said Tuesday it had seized 116 tons of cocaine in joint military operations with countries of the Americas and Europe. The drugs were seized between May 15 and June 30 in air and land operations and in the waters of the Caribbean, Pacific and Atlantic, authorities said. In total,...
TV & VideoseMarketer

Pay TV penetration is on a slow decline across Latin America

Pay TV penetration in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru will continue to decline through the end of our forecast in 2025. The number of households with pay TV will actually increase in Chile, Colombia, and Mexico, but household penetration will decline as pay TV household growth lags behind the increase in number of households overall.
EnvironmentCouncil on Foreign Relations

How Climate Change Can Bring Latin America Back

Countries and companies across the globe are finally getting serious about climate change. For Latin America, this quickening green transition could attract hundreds of billions in investment, help spur an economic recovery and let nations leapfrog technologically. What’s needed is a policy U-turn, particularly in Brazil and Mexico, its two biggest economies. If their leaders don’t get out of their own way, the region will be left behind.
Pharmaceuticalsarcamax.com

Pope Francis urges people in US, Latin America to get vaccinated

Pope Francis is encouraging people in the Americas to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The head of the Catholic Church is joining six cardinals and archbishops from the United States and Latin America in a video to encourage coronavirus vaccinations, calling it “an act of love.”. “Thanks to God’s grace and...
Posted by
MarketRealist

Paysafe Hopes to Expand in Latin America With SafetyPay Acquisition

Payment platform Paysafe (PSFE) is positioning itself to be the dominant open banking and eCash solutions provider in Latin America with the purchase of SafetyPay—the leading e-commerce payment platform in that region. Article continues below advertisement. When is the SafetyPay and Paysafe acquisition date?. Paysafe officials announced on Aug. 16...
Industrymining.com

Resource nationalism sweeps Latin America’s top mining countries

A move towards resource expropriation, tax and royalty increases, as well as demands for local participation in companies’ ownership, all resource nationalism components, continue to increase, with Latin America taking centre stage, a new study shows. According to the latest report from risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft, there is a clear...
Photographysandiegouniontribune.com

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Aug. 13 – Aug. 19, 2021. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Senior Photo Editor for Latin America and Caribbean Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City. Follow AP visual...
Animalsecowatch.com

Weak Protections Fuel Surge in Wildlife Trafficking by Air Across Latin America

Brazilian authorities point to Russian biologist Kyrill Kravchenko as an international wildlife trafficker. They had been monitoring him since 2017, after he was arrested in the Netherlands with rare wildlife from Brazil in his possession. In mid-January this year, as he tried to board a plane to Russia at São Paulo's international airport, they intercepted him.
Industrymintel.com

Plant-based innovation for Latin America: Beyond Burgers

Dasha Shor is a global food analyst at Mintel, specializing in animal proteins, dairy and their alternatives. A Registered Dietitian, Dasha leans on her nutrition and food science expertise and experience working with commodity, foodservice and CPG companies to develop actionable insights for the food and beverage industry. As consumers...
Economycryptopotato.com

Huobi Will Support Crypto-Fiat Operations in Latin America

A partnership between Huobi Global and Settle Networks’s Latamex will make it easy for users in Brazil, Argentina and Mexico to buy crypto with fiat. The popular cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global is taking advantage of its competitors’ setbacks to break into new markets. The latest chess move involves a partnership...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Russian Airlines Eye More Destinations In Latin America

According to recent reports, five Russian airlines – Aeroflot, Royal Flight, Nordwind Airlines, Pegas Fly, and Azur Air – are eyeing more destinations in Latin America. The future destinations are cities in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Brazil, and Venezuela. What else do we know? Let’s investigate further. What are the...
U.S. Politicswashdiplomat.com

At CSIS panel, 5 ambassadors offer their take on Latin America’s future

On Aug. 17, 1961, heads of state from throughout the hemisphere met at the Uruguayan beach resort of Punta del Este to launch President John F. Kennedy’s Alliance for Progress—a comprehensive 10-year plan known in Spanish as “Alianza para el Progreso” that sought to strengthen US diplomatic and economic relations with Latin America.
Public HealthPosted by
The New Humanitarian

How corruption has added to Latin America’s COVID death toll

After coming down with COVID-19 in December, Vinicio Sánchez visited three health centres in a single day. At the first, a clinic in the south of Ecuadorian capital, Quito, he was told he needed oxygen but they had none left to give him. He was referred to a specialist COVID-19 centre in the north of the city, where he was fitted with an oxygen mask. As his symptoms worsened, Sánchez needed a ventilator, but the centre didn’t have the right equipment to intubate him. Transferred to a third hospital further north, he remained there for eight days until his death on Christmas Eve.
AdvocacyHarvard Health

Protecting Latin America's Environmental Defenders: The Fight for the Escazú Agreement

In 1988, Chico Mendes gained an international following as a result of his efforts to protect the Amazon Rainforest from deforestation. But politically connected ranchers in his home village of Xapuri did not want him to remain internationally popular for long, and they took drastic measures. On December 22, two armed men lay in wait as Mendes stepped outside his four-room cottage to use the toilet. When he stepped outside, they riddled him with 60 bullets.
Public HealthWorld Economic Forum

This is how Latin America is addressing the digital divide amid COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred governments in Latin America to try and address the digital divide. Initiatives to boost internet access and get more people online are being introduced in the region. These initiatives include lowering internet prices. Huddled over a red tablet on loan from their school, Mercedes Ortiz'...
Medical & BiotechMetro International

Brazil’s Eurofarma to make Pfizer COVID-19 shots for Latin America

(Reuters) -Pfizer and BioNTech signed on Brazil’s Eurofarma Laboratorios as a manufacturer of their COVID-19 vaccine doses for Latin America, in a bid to boost the two drug companies as suppliers of low- and middle-income countries. Eurofarma will start manufacturing finished doses beginning in 2022, the first expansion step in...
Economyzycrypto.com

Cuba Makes Groundbreaking Move To Embrace And Regulate Cryptocurrencies

The Caribbean country that has been struggling with economic sanctions from the U.S. has revealed it is opening its doors to digital currencies. The government of Cuba yesterday announced they would be recognizing and regulating cryptocurrencies. According to an Associated Press report, the Official Gazette, a publication of the government...
Technologythepaypers.com

GM Sectec selects Web Shield for merchant underwriters in Latin America

GM Sectec has teamed up with Web Shield, a regtech provider in the merchant acquiring space, to bring Web Shield underwriting and monitoring solutions to the Latin American market. Web Shield's software-as-a-service solutions are built to support underwriting and compliance teams with automated checks like intelligent content violation scans, online...
Medical & BiotechMiami Herald

Pfizer enters partnership to mass produce COVID-19 vaccines for Latin America

Pfizer and BioNTech are partnering with a Brazilian biopharmaceutical company to begin producing doses of their COVID-19 vaccine exclusively for distribution within Latin America, significantly boosting vaccine access in a region that has struggled to secure supply, the company said Thursday. The partnership with Eurofarma Laboratórios SA could produce over...

Comments / 0

Community Policy