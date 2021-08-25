Ceresota AP?

Hello! I am an amateur baker and have been playing around with sourdough for quite some time now. I have made great progress; however, it seems as though that every issue I troubleshoot, another one arises. A persistent issue of mine is “Fool’s Crumb,” as I have heard some call it in the sourdough community. Basically, my bread rises in the middle, but slopes downward near the edges. Furthermore, the interior is gummy and the crumb extremely uneven. I have heard it is due to under fermentation, over proofing, or weak starter. I allowed my levain to rise overnight and did the float test, and did the windowpane test after my last set of folds (medium strength windowpane but I was scared to overdue it). For reference, the sourdough method I used on the bread is: