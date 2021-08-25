Cancel
Ascension Parish, LA

The persistent problem of unmaintained subdivision detention/retention ponds

By Pelican Post
pelicanpostonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGonzales’ City Council recently authorized Mayor Barney Arceneaux’s administration “to maintain the Helen’s Way subdivision detention pond” which, “in its current condition represents a threat to public safety and potential flooding.” The resolution whereby the action was taken describes a scenario all too familiar in Ascension Parish where decades elapsed without elected officials holding the subdivision development community to account. Inevitably, as in the case of Helen’s Way, the governmental entity is stuck with the problem.

pelicanpostonline.com

Comments / 0

 

