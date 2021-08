Netflix: Clickbait, Motel Makeover, John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer, Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes, Open Your Eyes. After 26 years as President and CEO of AMC Networks, Josh Sapan is transitioning to the role of Executive Vice Chairman. Matthew Blank, former Chairman and CEO of Showtime Networks, will serve as interim CEO while the company conducts a search for Sapan’s replacement. “There has perhaps been no more exciting time for the company than right now,” said Sapan. “I look forward to continuing to work with the outstanding team at AMC Networks, as well as Matt, my great colleague and friend, to focus on how we maximize our unique content to accelerate our streaming goals.”