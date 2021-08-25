Put in place a universal masking policy

I don’t know about many of you, but we had high hopes for this upcoming school year. Numbers of COVID cases were down, and it seemed like there was a good chance that our children could have had a relatively stable school year. Unfortunately, that is not what is happening. This past month COVID cases steadily climbed, and this past Friday Oakland County had the highest number of reported new cases in the state (510 new cases). The new Delta variant is more transmissible and spreading quickly.