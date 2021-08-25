Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cowlitz County, WA

COVID-19 testing demand surges in Cowlitz County

By Katie Fairbanks
Seattle Times
 5 days ago

The demand for COVID-19 tests has increased since July in Cowlitz County, limiting same-day appointments at some testing sites. COVID-19 tests do not appear to be as scarce as they were back in the fall and winter when it took up to two weeks to get an appointment, said Stefanie Donahue, Cowlitz County Health and Human Services communication manager. The department is working with health-care facilities to identify ways to expand testing capacity locally, she said.

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cowlitz County, WA
Local
Washington Coronavirus
City
Longview, WA
Local
Washington Health
Cowlitz County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Cowlitz County, WA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#Covid 19#Pcr Testing#Pcr#Rite Aid#Pacific Urgent Care#The Department Of Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

North Korea appears to have restarted key nuclear reactor: UN watchdog

Evidence has emerged that North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor believed to be capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium in a development called "deeply troubling," Reuters reported, citing the International Atomic Energy Agency. The IAEA’s report, which was released on Friday, said the reactor in question is located in the...
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Hill

1M without power in Louisiana after Ida makes landfall

President Biden has declared a disaster in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday, knocking out power to 1 million people in the state. The storm came with destructive winds topping 100 miles an hour and dumped dangerous amounts of water on the region as it made landfall just west of New Orleans as a Category 4 hurricane.
Public SafetyPosted by
Fox News

Mollie Tibbetts' killer sentenced to life in prison

The man convicted in the 2018 death of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student, was sentenced to life in prison Monday, three years after she disappeared while on an evening run. Judge Joel Yates sentenced Cristhian Bahena Rivera to life without the possibility of parole, the mandatory sentence for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy