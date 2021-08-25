COVID-19 testing demand surges in Cowlitz County

The demand for COVID-19 tests has increased since July in Cowlitz County, limiting same-day appointments at some testing sites. COVID-19 tests do not appear to be as scarce as they were back in the fall and winter when it took up to two weeks to get an appointment, said Stefanie Donahue, Cowlitz County Health and Human Services communication manager. The department is working with health-care facilities to identify ways to expand testing capacity locally, she said.