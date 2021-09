Enrique Tarrio, leader of the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys and a known federal informant, was sentenced to over five months in jail after pleading guilty to burning a Black Lives Matter banner in Washington, D.C., The Associated Press reports. Tarrio pleaded guilty to the destruction of property charge last month; he also pleaded guilty to possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device. Tarrio told the court via videoconference he was “profusely” sorry for his actions, and said he made a “grave mistake.” During the sentencing hearing, Judge Harold L. Cushenberry Jr. said, “This court must respect the right of any...