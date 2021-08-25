JAZZIZ Travel #11: Sebastián de Urquiza

In January 1959, Erroll Garner and his classic trio with the bass and drum tandem of Eddie Calhoun and Kelly Martin packed Boston’s storied Symphony Hall with the help of impresario George Wein. The concert was recorded but remained unheard for many years and is finally set to see the light of day on September 14, released by Octave/Mack Avenue as part of their celebration of the 100th anniversary of the piano legend’s birth. The program includes majestic live renditions of Songbook classics and a selection of originals, one of them being a stellar take on his classic composition “Dreamy,” shared as a single ahead of the LP’s release. Aside from being one of the most distinctive and influential pianists of all time, Garner was also a fantastic live performer. His landmark 1955 album, Concert by the Sea, is one of the best-selling jazz albums of all time, having sold over a million dollars worth of retail copies by 1958. Pre-order Symphony Hall Concert here.