Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

JAZZIZ Travel #11: Sebastián de Urquiza

jazziz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAZZIZ Travel is a new podcast series hosted by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci that explores jazz and creative music in all four corners of the globe. In this series, you will hear conversations with artists and people talking about the significance of jazz as an art form, the influence of folk music traditions of different cultures and backgrounds, or simply sharing their thoughts, ideas and insight on their multicultural projects.

www.jazziz.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Folk Music#Art Form#Argentinian#Jazziz Travel#Unity Vol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Podcast
Country
Switzerland
Related
Traveljazziz.com

JAZZIZ Travel #10: Satoko Fujii

JAZZIZ Travel is a new podcast series hosted by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci that explores jazz and creative music in all four corners of the globe. In this series, you will hear conversations with artists and people talking about the significance of jazz as an art form, the influence of folk music traditions of different cultures and backgrounds, or simply sharing their thoughts, ideas and insight on their multicultural projects.
Theater & Dancebtrtoday.com

Fellow Traveler

Panjabi MC links with Ashok Gill on a wicked new tune. India’s indie electronic powerhouses, Ritviz and Nucleya, drop the first single from their forthcoming 8 track album. LA via Vancouver’s Horsepower, has some healthy advice with some genre agnostic tropical bass leaning, and Uproot Andy collaborates with Pierre Kwenders for a dance heavy summertime banger.
Petsjazziz.com

stakes are high (unsigned)

A random mix of bedroom electronica, noise, off-key post-jazz and experimental recording studio improvisations since 2015. Please let me introduce you to our new music album. Cachopou’s third and definitive studio album “Stakes Are High” delivers an inflexion in the band’s sound, thrusting a powerful new mix of fresh organic electronica and post-jazz routines featuring lots of randomness and freedom.
Musicjazziz.com

Consecrated (Outside in Music)

Earl MacDonald’s seemingly inexhaustible commitment to the jazz art form is apparent in his performing, composing and teaching. The former musical director and pianist for Maynard Ferguson serves as the Director of Jazz Studies at the University of Connecticut and teaches annually at UMass Amherst’s Jazz in July program The Winnipeg native earned a bachelor of music degree in jazz performance at McGill University and a Master’s degree at Rutgers, where he apprenticed with Kenny Barron A recipient of the Sammy Nestico Award for outstanding big band arranging, MacDonald has released seven albums as a bandleader.
Musicjazziz.com

Cape Cod Cottage (Jazz Dad Records)

Welcome to the world of Edward Blankman, a retired dentist who wrote elegant, minimalist jazz in obscurity circa 1970. At least that’s the story. In truth, Edward Blankman’s Cape Cod Cottage is the 2021 concept album from Echo Park composer Brendan Eder. A tender, wistful follow up to 2020’s To...
Musicjazziz.com

Song of the Day: Erroll Garner, “Dreamy”

In January 1959, Erroll Garner and his classic trio with the bass and drum tandem of Eddie Calhoun and Kelly Martin packed Boston’s storied Symphony Hall with the help of impresario George Wein. The concert was recorded but remained unheard for many years and is finally set to see the light of day on September 14, released by Octave/Mack Avenue as part of their celebration of the 100th anniversary of the piano legend’s birth. The program includes majestic live renditions of Songbook classics and a selection of originals, one of them being a stellar take on his classic composition “Dreamy,” shared as a single ahead of the LP’s release. Aside from being one of the most distinctive and influential pianists of all time, Garner was also a fantastic live performer. His landmark 1955 album, Concert by the Sea, is one of the best-selling jazz albums of all time, having sold over a million dollars worth of retail copies by 1958. Pre-order Symphony Hall Concert here.
MusicAmadhia

Drummer Valentina Magaletti is a Musical Chameleon

In 2016, the sculptor Yves Chaudouët made a drum set out of porcelain. Called the Batterie Fragile, or “fragile drums,” he needed a delicate yet expressive player to bring the object to life. So he turned to Valentina Magaletti, an Italian drummer with a voracious appetite for expanding the possibilities of percussion. The result of her performance, a 10” EP, Valentina plays the Batterie Fragile, features two long improvisations. The first is a woozy, punchy session, as if Magaletti had stumbled drunk to the instrument and tried fruitlessly to keep time. It’s unclear how they’re made, but at one point, the sound of gurgles is audible. The second improvisation is a controlled experiment, with meticulous brushing of the drums occurring at a marchlike pace. Vivid texture is present in each note, the roughness of the porcelain against the spindliness of Magaletti’s brushes. It’s like ASMR meets a furious jazz solo.
Musicjazziz.com

Song of the Day: Count Basie and His Orchestra, “Blue and Sentimental”

“Blue and Sentimental” was written by Count Basie, Jerry Livingston and Mack David. It was first recorded by Count Basie and His Orchestra for Decca on June 6, 1938. This recording is a great showcase for one of its star soloists, Lester Young. The saxophonist’s cool and relaxed style set him apart from the more hard-driving stylings of his contemporaries. Here, it is complemented by the more powerful sound of tenor saxophonist Herschel Evans, who passed away about a year after this recording session and around the time of his 30th birthday.
Theater & Dancemixmag.net

An online archive is documenting 30 years of dance music history

The Dance Music Archive is an online database that documents 30 years of dance music and rave culture. Just launched, the website allows visitors to explore each decade of dance music history from the 1980s onwards, through DJ mixes, radio shows, blogs, artwork and more. The team has ripped CDs, gathered physical documents and curated Spotify playlists to create an exciting audio-visual timeline.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Blues Traveler Retreat to Roots on ‘Traveler’s Blues’

John Popper feels a bit rusty. He hasn’t interviewed in a while and admits that he’s spent most of 2020 in his pajamas watching TV. Deep in the woods of rural Washington State, where the wi-fi is spotty, the Blues Traveler frontman is slowly finding a connection to Netflix and knows it’s Saturday when Saturday Night Live comes on. “I really am the guy who can just sit there and watch television—that’s really all I need,” Popper tells American Songwriter, reflecting on the past year of life during the pandemic. “This was the longest space of time off we’ve had apart in 35 years. The last time we took a break this long was 1986. I just graduated high school, so the break before that was childhood.”
Rock Musicjazziz.com

So Here You Are! (PJO Records)

The Skymasters, founded in 1945 on behalf of the AVRO, became extremely popular due to their two or three weekly radio broadcasts featuring swinging big band music and Dutch vocal repertoire With the radio program Swingtime (from 1978 to 1986) the orchestra established its reputation as one of Europe’s leading big bands This first Paradox Jazz Orchestra’s album is dedicated to that illustrious big band when it was at its peak The Paradox Jazz Orchestra was founded in 2019 by band leader, arranger and saxophone player Jasper Staps and trumpet player Teus Nobel.
Musicjazziz.com

Stepping Up (Unsigned)

Coming together at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in the Fall of 2018, Simply This Quintet was formed with the goal of reinterpreting the classic two tenor saxophone jazz ensembles of the 1950’s and 60’s in a modern jazz idiom through composition and performance of their original music. Since its inception, Simply This has been heard across central Illinois and is continuing to grow their following. Their first EP, Simply This, was released in August 2020. With the help of funding from the Presser Graduate Award received by bandleader Matthew Storie, Stepping Up was created.
Dahlonega, GAung.edu

Album explores COVID experience

University of North Georgia (UNG) music faculty member and violinist Dr. Serena Scibelli turned the COVID-19 pandemic into a time to create a music album. "It was kind of a dream for me. You are always busy working and performing," she said. "This was the right moment for me to make an album. If I didn't record it now, when would I do it?"
Travelwgvunews.org

Travel Talk

Travel Talk, with talking points including reaction to Afghanistan, traveling to Hawaii and another airline rule change because of Covid. Agent Joanne Verboom talks about the details. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through...
MusicPopMatters

Rodrigo Amarante on the Joys of Interpretation in Latin Music

There’s a lot one can talk about with Rodrigo Amarante. The Brazilian musician is a member of the indie rock band Los Hermanos, with whom he released four studio albums and received nominations for Latin Grammys. His work with the band earned him Best Instrumentalist at the Multishow Brazilian Music Awards in 2006. Amarante was also a part of music projects such as Little Joy and Orquestra Imperial. As a solo artist, he got international acclaim by writing and recording the opening song for the Netflix show Narcos (2015) and just released his second album, Drama.
Travelkyma.com

Travel cancellations

People are once again cancelling their plans for trips. (KYMA,KECY/CBS) - People are once again cancelling trips due to the spread of the Delta variant. More people are buying tickets with the option of cancellation. Although some Americans are cancelling their trips, others plan to simply postpone.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

NEW MUSIC TUESDAY | Composer Hayg Boyadjian's New Cello Concerto

The Grammy Nominated composer's new work was premiered after a year’s delay due to the pandemic. “My cello concerto is a fusion of several musical elements or ingredients," Hayg Boyadjian told The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. "They take root in my life’s cultural backgrounds: I am first of Armenia descent; French by place of birth; Argentinian by having lived my youth in Buenos Aires; and finally from age 22 having lived in the USA.
Musicjazziz.com

Everyday Actions (Ears & Eyes Records)

Israeli-born vocalist, pianist, composer, and music therapist Noa Fort is blurring the lines between written and composed, group and individual, inner and outer soundscape, giving and receiving; all on the path to healing, with music. In 2018 Fort released her debut album as a bandleader and composer, ‘No World Between...
Worldworldmusiccentral.org

Henrique Araújo at Malungo Festival

Henrique Araújo presented the O Choro Negro at Malungo Festival. Henrique Araújo is a masterful multi-instrumentalist, educator and composer, highly skilled at playing cavaquinho and bandolim (mandolin). He has accompanied well known Brazilian artists such as Nelson Sargento, Izaías Bueno, Fabiana Cozza throughout Brazil and abroad. In 2018 he released...

Comments / 0

Community Policy