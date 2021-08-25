William George Miller died Aug. 18, 2021, at Aldersgate Village in Topeka. He was 91. He was born in Topeka on Feb. 25, 1930. He was the only child of William (Willy) Ernest and Marie Barbara Kisner Miller. He attended Oakland Elementary and Holiday Junior High and graduated from Topeka High School in 1947. At 17 he enlisted in the Navy and left for boot camp in San Diego. He finished submarine school in New London, Conn., and was assigned to the USS Charr SS328 for the next 6 years. After that, he spent three years as a Navy recruiter in Topeka.