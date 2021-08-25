Adam Jensen’s and Solid Snake’s Voice Actors Are Working on A Project
We are big fans of dry-coarse-voiced protagonists who go through incredible tragic journeys spanning multiple locations and timelines with a dash of social commentary thrown in. Hence, we are also big fans of the Deus Ex and Metal Gear Solid franchises. On a more serious note, these are games that have had a monumental impact on the entire industry. That is also thanks in large part due to their exceptionally memorable protagonists – Adam Jensen (voiced by Elias Toufexis) and Solid Snake (voiced by David Hayter).gamingpurists.com
