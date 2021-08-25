Adam Jensen’s and Solid Snake’s Voice Actors Are Working on A Project

Oscar Isaac signed on at the end of 2020 to portray Solid Snake in the film adaptation of Metal Gear Solid, which is based on the 1998 video game of the same name. Previously, Isaac had made it known far and wide that he wanted to portray the iconic gaming character on the big screen if he was given the opportunity. And while we still don't know when Metal Gear Solid might actually hit the big screen, Isaac has now opened up more about what attracted him to the film in the first place.