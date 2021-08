Obviously, the history of mankind is not yet fully known. In fact, a study carried out by scientists revealed the existence of a human line never mentioned before. The research was reportedly carried out using the DNA of a woman who lived 7,200 years ago. According to the publication of the journal “Nature”, the analyzes were carried out on the basis of the bones discovered in 2015 in a cave called Leang Panninge located on the island of Sulawesi in Indonesia.