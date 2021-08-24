6 wine accessories we’re drooling over right now
We're tapping 'add to cart' on these impossibly chic wine accessories. Whether you're upgrading your at-home toolbox or searching for a unique gift for a vino-obsessed friend, the best wine accessories come in many shapes and sizes. There are functional pieces – like a quality corkscrew and great bottle stoppers – and fun-to-have pieces, like a seriously chic wine tote for schlepping your bottles in style. And for the wine lover who has everything? A set of jewel-hued goblets should do the trick.www.timeout.com
