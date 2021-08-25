Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Survey: Florida State University Has ‘Most Offensive’ College Mascot

By Liam Edgar
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cQM7Z_0bcV8GG600

The woke got Washington and Cleveland. Could Florida State University be next?

After years of pressure from liberal activists, the Washington Redskins and the Cleveland Indians abandoned their nicknames, surrendering to claims, mostly from outsiders, that their monikers were racist and offensive to Native Americans.

Now, a new survey by a logo company could put FSU on the block.

Earlier this month, the sports marketing company Quality Logo Products surveyed 1,266 people about which of 128 college football mascots were the best, worst, sexiest, creepiest, and most offensive.

The outcome: respondents declared FSU’s Osceola, who symbolizes the historic war chief of the Seminole Tribe in Florida, and his horse Renegade were deemed most offensive.

The list of the top 10 in that category also included an Aztec warrior from San Diego State, Notre Dame’s renowned Leprechaun, two cowboys named Pistol Pete, West Virginia’s Mountaineer, and the Cavalier at Virginia.

Before FSU home games, Osceola rides in on Renegade carrying a flaming spear and plants it at midfield.

“While the school says the act serves as ‘a tribute to the great Seminole Tribe of Florida,’ many outsiders have taken issue with the act, often calling it racist,” the company noted on its blog.

But to their credit, they pointed out that the people who matter most – Seminoles themselves – are fine with Osceola.

“It’s important to remember that the Seminole Tribe of Florida has endorsed the school’s use of the name and representation,” the company noted.

Some don’t see it that way.

For example, left-wing sports writer Dave Zirin wrote a piece in 2014 declaring FSU the “champions of racist mascots.”

In arguing how awful FSU was to honor a seminal part of Florida’s history, Zirin pointed out that Seminoles do wholly object – at least the ones who live in Oklahoma.

In Florida, not so much.

Zirin quoted then-Florida Seminole Tribe Chairman James Billie, who said, “Anybody come here into Florida trying to tell us to change the name, they better go someplace else, because we’re not changing the name.”

In February 2020, FSU student Matty Mendez revived the issue with a column at FSUNews.com, wondering after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl if he was feeding the racist yoke the woke want to hang on FSU.

Mendez noted the school often reiterates it has the blessing of the tribe, and he quoted Andrew Frank, an FSU history professor and expert on the Florida Seminoles.

“The Seminole Tribe of Florida has officially and repeatedly supported FSU’s use of their name and the representation of Osceola,” Frank told him.

“(O)ver the past few decades, they have repeatedly made it clear to FSU and the media that its leadership would let everyone know if FSU acted inappropriately and that they have the right to make this determination.”

Mendez called the school’s defense and Frank’s explanation “credible.” But he noted, “Nevertheless, this will not deter criticism as FSU will be, time and again, implicated as an unwilling accomplice in the offensive culture.”

Well, maybe that implication would stop if people would quit taking ridiculous surveys about what supposedly offends them, and actually listen to those who are most affected – in this case, the Seminole Tribe of Florida. If they’re not bothered by it, why should anyone else be disturbed.

After years of pressure from liberal activists, the Washington Redskins and the Cleveland Indians abandoned their nicknames, surrendering to claims, mostly from outsiders, that their monikers were racist and offensive to Native Americans.

Now, a new survey by a logo company could put FSU on the block.

Earlier this month, the sports marketing company Quality Logo Products surveyed 1,266 people about which of 128 college football mascots were the best, worst, sexiest, creepiest, and most offensive.

The outcome: respondents declared FSU’s Osceola, who symbolizes the historic war chief of the Seminole Tribe in Florida, and his horse Renegade were deemed most offensive.

The list of the top 10 in that category also included an Aztec warrior from San Diego State, Notre Dame’s renowned Leprechaun, two cowboys named Pistol Pete, West Virginia’s Mountaineer, and the Cavalier at Virginia.

Before FSU home games, Osceola rides in on Renegade carrying a flaming spear and plants it at midfield.

“While the school says the act serves as ‘a tribute to the great Seminole Tribe of Florida,’ many outsiders have taken issue with the act, often calling it racist,” the company noted on its blog.

But to their credit, they pointed out that the people who matter most – Seminoles themselves – are fine with Osceola.

“It’s important to remember that the Seminole Tribe of Florida has endorsed the school’s use of the name and representation,” the company noted.

Some don’t see it that way.

For example, left-wing sportswriter Dave Zirin wrote a piece in 2014 declaring FSU the “champions of racist mascots.”

In arguing how awful FSU was to honor a seminal part of Florida’s history, Zirin pointed out that Seminoles do wholly object – at least the ones who live in Oklahoma.

In Florida, not so much.

Zirin quoted then-Florida Seminole Tribe Chairman James Billie, who said, “Anybody come here into Florida trying to tell us to change the name, they better go someplace else, because we’re not changing the name.”

In February 2020, FSU student Matty Mendez revived the issue with a column at FSUNews.com, wondering after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl if he was feeding the racist yoke the woke want to hang on FSU.

Mendez noted the school often reiterates it has the blessing of the tribe, and he quoted Andrew Frank, an FSU history professor and expert on the Florida Seminoles.

“The Seminole Tribe of Florida has officially and repeatedly supported FSU’s use of their name and the representation of Osceola,” Frank told him.

“(O)ver the past few decades, they have repeatedly made it clear to FSU and the media that its leadership would let everyone know if FSU acted inappropriately and that they have the right to make this determination.”

Mendez called the school’s defense and Frank’s explanation “credible.” But he noted, “Nevertheless, this will not deter criticism as FSU will be, time and again, implicated as an unwilling accomplice in the offensive culture.”

Well, maybe that implication would stop if people would quit taking ridiculous surveys about what supposedly offends them, and actually listen to those who are most affected – in this case, the Seminole Tribe of Florida. If they’re not bothered by it, why should anyone else be disturbed.

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 0

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
57K+
Followers
9K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Haines City, FL
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Florida Education
State
West Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State University#College Football#Mascot#Ver#The Washington Redskins#Indians#Native Americans#Quality Logo Products#Aztec#Notre Dame#Pistol Pete#Fsunews Com#The Kansas City Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
FSU
Related
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Gov. DeSantis Demands Biden-Harris Admin Cease Resettlement Of Illegal Aliens In Florida

Today, Governor DeSantis demanded that the Biden-Harris administration cease any further resettlement in Florida of the large number of illegal aliens apprehended at the southwest border. These individuals who entered the country illegally have no lawful status under federal immigration law, and the federal government should not facilitate their resettlement...
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Last Of Three ‘Blue’ Florida Counties Returns Its “ZuckBucks” Election Money

The last of three blue counties in Florida that accepted Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s money to help administer elections has agreed to repay the unspent money. The Public Interest Legal Foundation, or PILF, an Indiana-based conservative election-integrity group that pushed the counties to comply, announced on Monday that Palm Beach County had become the final of the trio to agree to refund “Zuckbucks.”
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Kid-Friendly Brain Food For Busy School Days

(Family Features) Starting a new school year, whether in the classroom or online, brings excitement for kids of all ages. Opportunities to see friends, make new acquaintances, and explore new areas of interest abound. Along with the exciting times can also come early mornings with hectic moments getting ready, including...

Comments / 0

Community Policy